Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Insider Randall J. Fagundo Purchases 9,400 Shares

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) insider Randall J. Fagundo purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

