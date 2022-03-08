Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.76) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of HFG opened at GBX 1,024 ($13.42) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £910.68 million and a P/E ratio of 22.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,079.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hilton Food Group has a 1 year low of GBX 986 ($12.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,298 ($17.01).
Hilton Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.
