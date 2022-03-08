HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Trading Down 18.1%

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 18.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 45,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.
About HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF)
