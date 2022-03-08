HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of HMN Financial by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,405 shares during the period. M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of HMN Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 343,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 39,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HMN Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HMN Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HMNF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536. HMN Financial has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $113.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

