Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Shares of TWNK opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

