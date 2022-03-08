Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $22.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

