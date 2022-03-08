Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IBDRY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.61. 190,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,596. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.5766 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on IBDRY. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.15) to €12.60 ($13.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Iberdrola Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.