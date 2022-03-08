ichi.farm (ICHI) Tops One Day Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.21 or 0.06638193 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,885.96 or 1.00082024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046753 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

