ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 37,323 shares of company stock worth $8,957,520 over the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICUI stock opened at $233.08 on Tuesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.39 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ICU Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.