IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 300 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 224,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 211,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average is $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

