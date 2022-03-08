IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 801 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,526,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after buying an additional 93,295 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 305.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 290,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after buying an additional 219,157 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

