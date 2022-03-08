IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MARA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 505.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 509,917 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at about $15,774,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at about $13,264,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at about $11,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 19.08%. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

