IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $101.57 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $89.51 and a one year high of $124.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.71%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

