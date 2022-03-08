IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.21 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,322,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 492.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 135,103 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 149,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after buying an additional 93,064 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $63.74.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

