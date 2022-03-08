IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,552 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $115,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $150.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.80 and a 200 day moving average of $177.45. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.