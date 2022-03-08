ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Update

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ICCC opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. ImmuCell has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 million, a P/E ratio of -803.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ImmuCell by 28.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ImmuCell by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ImmuCell in the third quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ImmuCell by 21.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in ImmuCell in the third quarter worth $131,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

