ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 380.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 137,413 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 358,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 46,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,849. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

