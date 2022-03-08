Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

NYSE INGR opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

