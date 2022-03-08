Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 407.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.13% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 156.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 79,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDEC opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98.

