Insider Buying: Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Director Acquires 7,430 Shares of Stock

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) Director John S. Moody bought 7,430 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.21. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 60,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 280.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,415,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

