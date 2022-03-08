Insider Buying: Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) Insider Purchases 45,195 Shares of Stock

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD – Get Rating) insider Ian Turner purchased 45,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,462.40 ($10,556.50).

Ian Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Radiopharm Theranostics alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Ian Turner bought 54,697 shares of Radiopharm Theranostics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,308.04 ($14,093.46).

Radiopharm Theranostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. The company provides an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Radiopharm Theranostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiopharm Theranostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.