Insider Buying: Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) Insider Purchases 45,195 Shares of Stock

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD – Get Rating) insider Ian Turner purchased 45,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,462.40 ($10,556.50).
Ian Turner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Ian Turner bought 54,697 shares of Radiopharm Theranostics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,308.04 ($14,093.46).
Radiopharm Theranostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Radiopharm Theranostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiopharm Theranostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.