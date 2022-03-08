Insider Selling: Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Senior Officer Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$971,515.48.

Shares of TSE BTE traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.88. The firm has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.16. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$6.54.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.53.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.