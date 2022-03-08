Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Sells 11,173 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $582,448.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mary Anne Heino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,041,768.50.

LNTH stock opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,412,000 after acquiring an additional 143,451 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Lantheus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,051,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,161,000 after acquiring an additional 73,133 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 46,886.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,646 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,166,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,073,000 after purchasing an additional 169,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

