Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTLA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.74.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $62.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 2.08. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $279,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $113,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,654 shares of company stock worth $522,401. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 85.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 583,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,317,000 after buying an additional 268,167 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,236,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 518.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

