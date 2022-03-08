InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

IHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,610 ($73.51) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.69) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.75) to GBX 5,700 ($74.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,662 ($74.19).

IHG traded up GBX 45 ($0.59) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,550 ($59.62). The stock had a trading volume of 743,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,290. The company has a market capitalization of £8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,920.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,810.75. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,300 ($56.34) and a one year high of GBX 5,376 ($70.44).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

