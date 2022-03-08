Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $111.77 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,415 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises about 2.3% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of Dollar Tree worth $111,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,275.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $9.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.72. 103,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,273. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.45.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.