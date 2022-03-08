International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. International Money Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

IMXI stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $85,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $849,609 over the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in International Money Express by 485.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 12.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

IMXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

