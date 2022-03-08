International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. International Money Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
IMXI stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.52.
In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $85,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $849,609 over the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
IMXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
