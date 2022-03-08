Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.50

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$39.50 and last traded at C$39.42, with a volume of 905886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.28.
A number of research firms recently commented on ITP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74.
Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.
