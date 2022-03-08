inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $9.26 on Friday. inTEST has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

