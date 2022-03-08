Intest (NYSE:INTT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intest (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Shares of INTT stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. Intest has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Get Intest alerts:

Intest Company Profile (Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.