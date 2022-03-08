Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 198.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $292.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

