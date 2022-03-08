Invesco Ltd. Buys 3,340 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,419,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.22% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 26.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 167,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

