Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.19% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 465,480 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,302,000 after acquiring an additional 280,477 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after acquiring an additional 366,100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 639,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,480,000 after acquiring an additional 202,056 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSGE opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.42. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.93). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $516.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSGE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

