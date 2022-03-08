Invesco Ltd. Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,594 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.22% of Universal Insurance worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 65,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UVE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

UVE stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $392.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Wilcox purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,750 shares of company stock worth $176,355. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

