Invesco Ltd. Purchases 4,255 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of APi Group worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in APi Group by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in APi Group by 1,977.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

APi Group stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.74. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. APi Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

