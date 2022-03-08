Invesco Ltd. Sells 31,040 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,040 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.15% of Trupanion worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Murray B. Low sold 393 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $56,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,648. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.47 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.27. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

