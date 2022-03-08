Investors Financial Group LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Investors Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 207,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 788,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,199 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 402,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.07. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $95.76.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.