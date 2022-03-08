Investors Financial Group LLC Invests $202,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PPL by 56.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

PPL stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $30.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is -86.91%.

PPL Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.