Investors Financial Group LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Marriott International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,924,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,127,000 after buying an additional 192,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after buying an additional 382,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,984,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,948,000 after acquiring an additional 163,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $143,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,622. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Shares of MAR opened at $148.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.51 and a 200-day moving average of $156.42. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.