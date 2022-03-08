Investors Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Investors Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,496,000 after buying an additional 2,355,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,118,000 after purchasing an additional 753,750 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 523,057 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after purchasing an additional 432,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after purchasing an additional 357,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $221.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $213.65 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

