Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,489 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,041% compared to the average daily volume of 205 call options.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on iSun from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of iSun stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. 61,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.83. iSun has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $18.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 million, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.26.
About iSun (Get Rating)
iSUN, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems.
