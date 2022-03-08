Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,258 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,054,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 726,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 173,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IONS. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.04.

IONS opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -84.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 9.75. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $55.96.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.