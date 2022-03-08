Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Gap Down to $39.69

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.69, but opened at $38.60. Iridium Communications shares last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 5,218 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRDM shares. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

