Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,220,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 16,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,327 shares of company stock valued at $943,351. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

IRWD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 126,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,337. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.20. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 127.72% and a return on equity of 42.43%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

