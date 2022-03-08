iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 104.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:VLUE traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,696 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.14 and a 200 day moving average of $105.79. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.