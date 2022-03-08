iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.12. The company had a trading volume of 151,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,284. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $229.92 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

