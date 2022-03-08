iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 157.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,973,000 after acquiring an additional 495,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 699,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,646,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 695,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,845,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 610,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,459 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter.

IYG stock opened at $167.95 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $166.22 and a 1 year high of $205.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.34.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

