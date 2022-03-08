iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,035 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.73. 20,204,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.33.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.