iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,035 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.73. 20,204,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.33.

