Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.
ITRN opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $517.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter worth about $983,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ituran Location and Control (ITRN)
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.