J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other J.W. Mays news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd bought 5,000 shares of J.W. Mays stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.W. Mays stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of J.W. Mays worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

MAYS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.75. 1,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $76.26 million, a P/E ratio of 172.51 and a beta of -0.15. J.W. Mays has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $45.50.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.07%.

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

